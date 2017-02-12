Socialist Fight Club Urges Kids To “Kill Donald Trump” Using This Game [VIDEO]

I’m not entirely sure what these kids are thinking, given that they aren’t the most supportive of the Second Amendment and everyone knows you don’t bring a fist to a gun fight.

Of course, then there’s the idea that it’s okay to teach children (elementary and middle school-aged) that wanting to kill their leader is okay. That by itself is extremely frightening and exactly the kind of sentiment that got Trump elected in the first place. If they keep up their shenanigans, Trump is going to get a second term regardless of how his policies play out; people will vote for him just to thumb their noses at these creeps.

From the East Orlando Post:

Days after the University of Central Florida faced national outrage over letting an unregistered student group hold an event promoting violence, the Knights for Socialism have taken their radical antics a step further. On Friday, the group held an event where they allowed students to bash Pinatas with the faces of President Donald J. Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and presidential advisor Steve Bannon. East Orlando Post obtained exclusive footage from UCF College Republican Douglas Mactye, which includes disturbing content involving an elementary to middle school aged student yelling “Kill Trump.” The young children were being encouraged to hit the Pinatas by members of the Knights for Socialism for the duration. Mactye said it was sad to see his generation act like this. “Time to suck it up, stop crying, and move on.” The footage also shows a bearded man wearing an “Antifa International” sweatshirt, presumably monitoring the event for the Knights for Socialism. Antifa has been responsible for violent Anti-Trump riots across the country that have resulted in millions of dollars in damage, vicious beatings of Trump supporters, and even shutting down Milo Yiannopoulos’ campus talk at Berkeley. The speech was part of his “Dangerous Faggot” tour that visited college campuses across the United States. Mr. Yiannopoulos is known for his provocative and engaging speeches criticizing feminism, identify politics, and Radical Islam. His book, Dangerous, shot to the #1 on Amazon when announced and has remained there ever since.

Watch the video below:

This is ridiculous and sad. These people need to realize that the world isn’t going to pander to them and their ideas. The way to deal with that is not violence, but education.