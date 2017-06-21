Stunning New Seth Rich Report Rocks Washington DC

The murder of Seth Rich last May flew mostly under the radar, until a private investigatorn unleashed a conspiracy theory that captivated the country. Much of the investigator’s story — that Rich was the DNC leaker for Wikileaks — was quickly debunked, and the conspiracy fell apart. But now, a new report could unleash the conspiracy theory all over again.

According to police, Rich was the victim of a botched robbery. But some are skeptical of that claim, including Jack Burkman, a Republican lobbyist who claims that the Democratic staffer was killed by either a serial killer, or a hitman. Burkman put together a group called the Profiling Project, made up of George Washington University graduate students studying forensic psychology. Burkman is currently offering a $105,000 reward for solving Rich’s murder.

The report, released Tuesday, says that “Seth’s death does not appear to be a random homicide” or a “robbery gone bad”. Kevin Doherty, one of the members of the group, said, “the fact that this person has gotten away with it shows a level of proficiency”.

“The crime scene was very organized to the point of being sanitized,” he wrote. “This would indicate careful planning on the part of the offender, control of the entry to and exit from the crime scene as well as in-depth understanding of law-enforcement investigative processes.”

The report certainly sounds convincing — but there’s a fairly big problem with their claims. The students received “no special access to any materials, evidence or persons and due to case sensitivity, conducted only informal, limited interviews. The bulk of our report is based on statistics, prior research and Logos”. So everything in the report is based solely on speculation, and not any kind of fact-based evidence, something the family noted when they reacted to the report.

“As noted, by the report’s own methodology, ‘The profiling project was given no special access to any materials, evidence or persons and due to case sensitivity, conducted only informal, limited interviews’,” the family’s statement read. “Given that fact, the family hopes that the general public takes the findings at face value– valuable experience in research collection and report writing for students at George Washington University but in no way should take any findings contained within as new, credible or otherwise lending credence to conspiracy theories surrounding the circumstances of Seth’s death.”