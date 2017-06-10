Teen Mom Allegedly KILLS Her Two Toddlers, Leaving Them In Car For 15 Hours… So She Could Party?

This is simply horrific. I do not know how someone could do something like this to two beautiful little girls like this. Amanda Hawkins is 19. Tuesday night, she decided she wanted to party and hang out with friends in Texas. She left her two toddlers, Brynn Hawkins, one, and Addyson Overgard-Eddy, two, in the car. Her friends could hear the little ones crying, but she told them they were okay and would cry themselves to sleep. One of her male friends slept in the car for a while with them, but did not bring them in.

Amanda partied all night and fell asleep there. She came out around noon – 15 hours after leaving the children in the car. She had her friends help her bring them in… by then they were unconscious from the heat and they tried to cool them off in the bath. She thought she would get in trouble with the authorities, so she didn’t immediately take the children to the hospital. Her friends convinced her to finally take them in, but it was too late. Their condition was so bad they had to be transferred to the University Hospital in San Antonio, more than an hour drive away. Brynn and Addyson died at 5 pm, mere hours after they had arrived in the hospital.

From the Daily Mail:

A mother killed her two toddlers by intentionally leaving them in a hot car for more than 15 hours, police say. Amanda Hawkins, 19, from Kerr County, Texas, allegedly left her children Brynn Hawkins, one, and Addyson Overgard-Eddy, two, in the car overnight and ignored them even as they cried for hours. The girls were unconscious and in 'grave condition' by the time Hawkins sent them to the hospital – a day after they'd been left in the car. 'This is by far the most horrific case of child endangerment that I have seen in the 37 years that I have been in law enforcement,' Kerr County Sheriff Hierholzer said in a statement. Hawkins left her two daughters in the car on Tuesday at around 9pm while she hang out with a 16-year-old male friend and others inside a house nearby, according to a news release from the Kerr County Police Department. When little Brynn and Addyson cried during the night, the Walmart employee ignored them even when her friends alerted her, the sheriff told KABB. The sheriff also said Hawkins's male friend slept for a while in the car during the night but did not take the children out.

Amanda’s husband was nowhere to be found as all this was going on. She had initially told doctors they had suddenly become unconscious after they smelled flowers at a local park. An obvious lie. She was questioned by the police and finally confessed to leaving them in the hot car. Police arrested Amanda Thursday and she is being charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, although police say these charges may be upgraded since the children died. She is being held on $70,000 bond. If she’s found guilty under the present charges, she could face up to two years in prison. But if they are upgraded to some variant of murder, it could be much longer than that. I think she deserves the death penalty myself.

Miriam Davis is a friend of Amanda’s. A month ago she considered reporting her to child protective services because she treated her daughters so badly. Now, she wishes she had done just that. “I hesitated for so long because I didn’t want her kids in the system,” she told the station. “But I didn’t know they would die.” The poor little ones never had a chance. May they rest in peace… their mother should rest in hell.