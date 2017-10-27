Thug RAPES Girlfriend’s One Year-Old Daughter – What He Does Next Is Even Worse..

27 Oct, 2017
Arrested in Pennsylvania, Joshua Gurto is charged with horrible crimes.

The 37-year-old was taken in custody for the rape and murder of his girlfriend’s daughter, the one-year-old Serenity.

The attack occurred on October 7th at his girlfriend’s home in Ohio, where the toddler was brutally raped and suffered blunt force trauma that resulted in her death. Gurto had been dating the girl’s mother, Kelsie, at the time. She is not under suspicion and is not up for any charges in the death.

After being initially questioned in the baby girl’s death, Gurto went on the run and has been in hiding for the past three weeks before police caught up with him. At the time that they were made aware of the death of the girl, there was not enough evidence for the police to arrest him. He was located last night at a gas station, wearing a camouflage jacket.

