UPDATE: Police Respond To Brutal Kidnapping Of White Boy By Black Trump Hating Thugs

By now everyone knows the story of the kidnapping of a white special needs boy in Chicago and the subsequent torture that was aired on Facebook Live. 4 black adults were seen kicking the boy, forcing him to drink from the toilet and holding a knife to him while he was forced to say “f*** Donald Trump.”

As if this act wasn’t heinous enough, the Chicago Police Department’s response will certainly explain why they’re having such a hard time dealing with crime in their city.

What Detective Commander Kevin Duffin and Superintendent Eddie Johnson said about this case will have you seeing red.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Duffin talked about these “kids” who made “stupid decisions.”

Although they are adults, they’re 18, kids make stupid deci–, I shouldn’t call them kids they’re legally adults, they’re young adults and they make stupid decisions. That certainly will be part of whether or not we seek a hate crime, determine whether or not this is sincere or stupid ranting and raving.

Johnson didn’t know whether it was “politically motivated” despite the young man being forced to say “f*** Donald Trump.”

Johnson said the incident doesn’t appear to be politically motivated. “I think part of it is just stupidity,” Johnson said. “People ranting about something they think might make a headline. At this point we don’t have anything concrete to point (toward a hate crime) but we’ll keep investigating and let the facts guide us on how this concludes.”

Watch the video below:



Dear Chicago PD They SCALPED a man for being WHITE How more evidence of a HATE CRIME do you need??#BLMKidnappingpic.twitter.com/gObvt9cKKs — Boca Vista (@bocavista2016) January 5, 2017

That would explain why they have so much crime in Chicago; they’re afraid to call it what it is!

UPDATE: ABC7CHICAGO is reporting that the 4 thugs involved in the kidnapping of a white special needs kid are being charged with a hate crime.

Four people were accused Thursday of committing a hate crime, in connection with the apparent torture of an 18-year-old man with special needs that was streamed live on Facebook. They each face several other charges. Jordan Hill, 18, of Carpentersville; Tesfaye Cooper, 18, of Chicago; Brittany Covington, 18, of Chicago; and Tanishia Covington, 24, of Chicago were each charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and residential burglary. Hill was also charged with robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The video shows the victim, who police said has mental disabilities, was forced to drink toilet water, slashed, beaten and yelled at. “Bro look. (Screaming). Get to the corner, put your hands against the wall, bro,” one of the attackers said.

We are so close to having justice served. Let’s hope this goes all the way.