You’ll CHEER When You See Who Was Just Arrested!

The rape of a Rockville, Maryland student by two fellow students rocked the entire nation. The controversy only grew when it was discovered that the boys were illegal immigrants. And now, ICE has just made another arrest related to the case.

The two students, 17 and 18, had been detained and released earlier even though they were in the country illegally, and were later allowed to enroll in a public high school as freshmen. They cornered their victim, a 14-year-old girl, and forced her to perform oral sex, while also raping and sodomizing her. She reportedly cried in pain and begged them to stop. Police found blood and DNA at the scene.

Now, the father of the 18-year-old alleged rapist has been arrested.

43-year-old Adolfo Sanchez-Reyes was nabbed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials “after a review of his immigration history revealed he was unlawfully present in the United States”, ICE spokeswoman Sarah Rodriguez said. He is currently being detained at the Howard County Detention Center in Jessup.

Sanchez-Reyes is the father of Henry Sanchez-Milian, one of the accused rapists and also a known illegal immigrant. Last August, Sanchez-Milian was stopped and detained by a border patrol agent. “He was stopped at the border and detained by ICE,” Andrew Jezic, Sanchez-Milian’s attorney, admitted. “He was detained for 12 days, but then ICE made the discretionary decision to simply let him go. They put him on a plane in Texas and his father had to pay for the ticket. His father picked him up at BWI Airport and he’s been in this country with the full awareness of ICE.”

Jezic says that his client is claiming that the bathroom gang-rape of the 14-year-old girl was consensual and pre-planned.

