Actor Chris Pratt Takes MAJOR Stand Against Liberal, Secular Hollywood
Chris Pratt seems to be the whole package when you think about it. He’s funny, handsome, drama free, rich and famous… going to go ahead and put in funny again, because let’s face it…finding a person with a good sense of humor these days is a rare gift. However, the big one that truly sets him apart from many men in Hollywood is he is a true Christian who has no fear in sharing his testimony of his belief in God or Christ.
Now that right there…is nearly unheard of!
Recently he has shared his favorite Bible verse on Instagram that his brother made him a hand-made gift with.
The verse is found in Philippians and it reads:
“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me”
Pratt had originally went to his brother, Cully, who is an army veteran, and asked him to make a wooden tray for his keys, wallet and pistol. He had at first requested the ‘classic Chris’ idea of an “American bald eagle smoking a cigar, holding a machine gun and an American flag whirling all bad ass in the wind maybe with some nun-chuck or something.”
Adorable.
“But then” Pratt wrote on, “I thought a lot about being homesick. I’d like having a touchstone that I could take with me as I travel on the road for work.”
That is when he came up with the idea of a tray with Philippians 4:13 etched on it. Then just one day later, his brother gave him the gift which he also had taken the time to etch a picture of Jesus on. BONUS.
So my brother, @cullypratt makes these awesome pocket dump trays. We all need a place to throw our wallets, keys, cell-phones, lighters, pistols or whatever else we keep in your pocket so you know exactly where it is the next day. Well he wanted to make me one and asked me what I wanted on it. I went for the usual chris answer, American bald eagle smoking a cigar, holding a machine gun and an American flag whirling all bad ass in the wind maybe with some nunchucks or something. But then I thought a lot about being homesick. I'd like having a touchstone that I could take with me as I travel on the road for work. Something less straight up bad ass hero and more homesick in need of comfort. So I though about this great bible verse Philippians 4:13 which I've relied on for strength from time to time. And he knocks this thing out in like a day!! Reclaimed wood and a wood burner. All by hand. He does all kinds of awesome art stuff and in proud of him. He's so awesome and you should follow him. He's a unique individual and my best friend. An army veteran and a sheriffs deputy who has seen a lot of shit in his life but gets up everyday to go to work and help people having bad days cause he's a real hero. A hero who loves to make something out of nothing with his bare hands. He's very good and when we were kids he used to make me smell his finger and I always fell for it and I wore his clothes and worshiped him and I still do to this day. Thanks to my big brother from the same mother for my awesome #cullypepper dump tray. It's my favorite thing I have.
A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on
“It’s my favorite thing I have,” Pratt wrote adding his brother is a “hero who loves to make something out of nothing with his bare hands.”
#brotherfromthesamemotherandfather
A post shared by Cully Pratt (@cullypratt) on
Isn’t this why we love the guy? He talks the talk and walks the walk….from the depths of Hollywood, without fear and look at the kind of respect he gets from his fellow celebrities.
It’s awesome.
