Is This the BIGGEST Zit Dr. Pimple Popper Has Ever Blasted?

Dr. Pimple Popper is back with an explosive epidermoid cyst. An epidermal inclusion cyst, and infundibular cyst to be exact, is actually a benign growth that is pretty commonly found in the skin and in most cases it will appear and grow on the face or neck, however it can grow elsewhere on the body as well at times.

There is another name which is “sebacous cysst” that it goes by as well but this is actually an antiquated misnomer, which is not generally a term used by dermatologists. These are also one of the most common types of cutaneous cysts and result from the reproduction of epidermal cells that are found within a confined space of the dermis.

There is a pasty content found inside the cyst that is composed of macerated keratin which in lame man terms means, wet skin cells, these wet skin cells are what creates the “cheesy” consistency that you find in these cysts, and along with that, there comes a pungent odor.

There maybe zero symptoms for epidermoid cyst and in most cases they are generally harmless. People are usually opting to remove the cyst for appearance reasons as they do form external bumps in the skin that are visible, and sometimes these bumps can also rupture or get inflamed and “infected”….no good.

You can predict a rupture when you see sudden redness, pain, or major swelling of the area that you can feel heat generating from, this suggests that cyst has become abscessed.

That is what you will find with this one that is being showcased today for us by Dr. Pimple Popper. It’s large, abscessed, and she’s just the right doctor for the job.

