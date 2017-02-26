This Fake Black Woman is jobless, on welfare, and faces eviction

Rachel Dolezal has identified as being “black” and has lied to herself and the entire country while embarrassing herself and making a mockery of real black people. Now she’s facing karma for her fake blackness. She’s unemployed, living on welfare food stamps, and she thinks she’ll lose her home next month.

I can’t help but laugh because she’s been lying to herself and everyone else around her for years. When you live the life of a lie, then it creeps back to bite you.

She’s such a disgusting person that she’s even checked “black” or “African American” on legal forms. Imagine interviewing her for a job and you expect a classy black woman to walk in and give a great interview, but then this lady with bad hair comes in and acts like she’s black. This is an insult to real black people and Rachel Dolezal is 100% NOT BLACK.

She might be homeless soon, but at least that’s REAL.

Former NAACP branch president Rachel Dolezal, who lied about being black but still identifies as black, is now jobless, living on food stamps and expects to lose her home next month. “There’s no protected class for me,” the former NAACP branch president told The Guardian. “I’m this generic, ambiguous scapegoat for white people to call me a race traitor and take out their hostility on. And I’m a target for anger and pain about white people from the black community. It’s like I am the worst of all these worlds.” Dolezal professed to be black and she’s getting what she wanted. While real black women were living the real black woman existence, Dolezal was “dabbling” at blackness, and in fact profiteering from her fake blackness.

Maybe she can move into Government housing with other people. I almost feel bad for laughing at this, but whenever someone is THIS STUPID, then I just have to giggle.

I don’t even care if she’s homeless.

At least being homeless is a real thing compared to her fake blackness.