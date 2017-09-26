Folsom Street Fair Previews Continued Defeat in the Culture War

Tomorrow’s America is on display today in the liberal utopia of San Francisco:

A line of men and women decked out in leather, leashes and lingerie waited to be flogged and spanked in an enclosed stage as hundreds of spectators watched and snapped photos Sunday.

It was just another day at the Folsom Street Fair, a celebration of all things kink and an annual San Francisco event since 1984. Tens of thousands of fans of bondage, discipline and sadomasochism — along with the merely curious — filled the South of Market street. …

As the sun beat down on the self-proclaimed “world’s biggest leather event,” bare skin was on full display, with many people walking the street fully naked.

On one large stage in the middle of the festival, near-naked men simulated sex as the crowd called out suggestions. Nearby, dozens of people dressed up as dogs barked and howled in a large pen. At other booths, people were intricately bound in rope.