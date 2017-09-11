Gold Miners Slaughter Uncontacted Amazonian Tribe- Brag About It In Bar

“Bragging about committing murder” is both stupid and evil. We recently found out that ten members of an uncontacted tribe in the Amazon, in South America, being murdered by outsiders. The Brazilian government now believes that these ten people were murdered by gold miners who were in the area.

The Brazilian government agency dedicated to protecting the tribes, Funai, is reporting that the uncontacted tribe members were collecting eggs from along the Amazon river when they came by the miners and were then killed. Afterwards, the miners went into a bar in a nearby town near the Colombian border where they loudly bragged about the murders, and even showed off a carved paddle they claimed to have taken from the men.

Funai has lodged an official complaint over the massacre, after finding that the miners bragged that they had cut up the tribesmen’s bodies and threw them into the river, defending their actions by saying the interaction was “kill or be killed.”

There are 103 uncontacted tribes living in Brazil, and the miners were in the Jarvai Valley where an estimated 20 of those tribes currently live. The Jarvai Valley is Brazil’s second largest indigenous reserve. Before the agency can push their complaint further, they have to find substantial evidence of the murders, which considering the remoteness of the region, will be difficult and time-consuming.

Survival International, a nonprofit human rights organization that campaigns for the rights of indigenous tribal people and uncontacted tribes, said that due to the very small size of most of the tribes, that the death of ten men likely meant that a significant proportion of their population has been killed off.

Funai has also attacked the Brazilian government by cutting funding to their agency which has forced them to reduce the number of their staff and to close their guard posts.

In 2011, a Funai outpost was overrun by drug dealers and an entire tribe went missing, presumed dead. The drug smugglers were later found with a broken arrow in their luggage from the group of people who were found to be missing, fueling the belief that they were massacred.

Generally, Brazil’s policy is to not contact these tribes and to protect their land to allow them to maintain their autonomy.

Last year we wrote about an isolated tribe living on an island in the Indian Ocean, the Sentinelese. They’ve never developed agriculture and still live as hunter-gatherers. For centuries, including European explorers and modern Indian coast guards, attempts at contact have been violently rejected, shooting arrows at anyone who happens upon their island.