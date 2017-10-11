Here’s a List of Stores That Will be Closed This Thanksgiving

For Thanksgiving this year, many retailers are trying to decide whether to stay open on turkey day to start their Black Friday sales early, or to close as is tradition for their employees and their families to celebrate the day. Thanksgiving is on Thursday, November 23rd this year. Therefore, a number of businesses got the bright idea to start their Black Friday sales early. BestBlackFriday.com conducted a survey to see if Americans were receptive to the idea. 523 adults over the age of 18 took part in the survey that was given on September 26th and 27th. There was just one question: “How do you feel about stores being open on Thanksgiving Day?” Results revealed that 36.87 percent strongly disliked it and 20.66 percent disliked it. It should have been even higher than that if you ask me. 26.25 percent were indifferent. 10.62 percent favored it and 5.6 percent strongly favored it.

Retailers were listening and more than 75 well-known retailers will now be closed on the holiday this year. Good for them. Some of them will even stay closed through Black Friday. Phillip Dengler, co-owner of BestBlackFriday.com, has for the past several years compiled a list of retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving. We have listed them here for you. Many Twitter users were thrilled to hear that stores would close and honor the holiday. I am too. However, Walmart, Sears and Target have chosen to remain open.

It’s nice to see the trend of stores staying open every possible minute to make a buck not being adhered to this year. I think we all need a break and Thanksgiving is a day for family, faith and reflection. Opening on Thanksgiving is controversial. Some states have enacted so-called “blue laws” which prohibit a store from opening on Thanksgiving, creating a rush at midnight. Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maine have enacted such legislation.

More retailers will be joining this list as there is a demand for it. It’s also sure to cause online sales to skyrocket even more. Make sure you give a nod and your business to those who are honoring Thanksgiving this year. They are putting their employees before profits.

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

At Home

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cabela’s

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

Glad to hear it .Thanksgiving is a family event not a shopping event — Linda Collings (@VeriCollings) October 4, 2017

I think that's a movement I can get behind. — zimaaaaah (@zimaaaaah) October 5, 2017