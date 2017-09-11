Miss America Goes Full Anti-Trump With Politically Charged Questions- America Responds

Isn’t Miss America supposed to be that sexist institute that objectifies women? Weren’t we supposed to ignore it?

This year’s pageant has crowned its new winner, but not without first stopping to politicize the whole thing first. No fun allowed, everything has to be CNN.

So here’s the transcript (video below) of what happened when Miss Texas was asked to register her political opinions in a beauty contest.

ANNOUNCER: So the next question will go to Miss Texas. Margana Wood, c’mon over. Congratulations Margana, please choose a judge. You question will come from Judge Cagle. JESS CAGLE: Last month, a demonstration of neo-Nazis, white supremacists and the KKK in Charlottesville, Va. turned violent and a counter protester was killed. The president said there was shared blame with ‘very fine people’ on both sides. Were there? Tell me yes or no, and explain. MARGANA WOOD: I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack. And I think that President Donald Trump should have made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and making sure all Americans feel safe in the country, that is the number one issue right now.”

Well that’s not a yes or no answer, so deduct remarks for that. I’d say the number one issue is immigration, not a few idiots pretending to be Nazis, but that’s just me.

The new Miss America, Cara Mund has already appeased the liberal overlords by calling out Donald Trump for disagreeing with spending hundreds of millions of dollars on bogus science blurted out by the Marxists running the Paris Accord. Mund, 23, said:

“He is our President and we need to support him. I may not agree with all of his opinions, but that doesn’t mean I’m not going to support the President.”

Mund is a graduate of Brown University and has been accepted into law school, and even had an internship in the Senate. Senator John Hoeven, a Republican, congratulated her after she worked in his office from August to December 2016.

Twitter chimed in, with some people supporting the Texan… The first tweet contains the video of Miss Texas calling white supremacists “terrorists.”

Miss Texas was asked if Trump handled Charlottesville badly. She, uh … didn't play. 🇺🇸 #MissAmerica pic.twitter.com/5JMT4tBpeL — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 11, 2017

Homegirl just called white supremacists TERRORISTS 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #MissAmerica pic.twitter.com/JGYuRQuEgF — Ranya J (@dukebaby401) September 11, 2017

But the conservatives were there too to point out that we’re a little tired of having entertainment being soaked in politics, day-in and day-out.

#MissAmerica pageant should be renamed "Miss Liberal America" pageant… — Kurt (@KMGIndy) September 11, 2017

Umm. It's the Miss AMERICA pageant. Shouldn't the interview portion be a little more… idk… pro-America and its leader? #MissAmerica — Danielle Wellman (@daninicolephoto) September 11, 2017

Even with most of the attention focused on Miss Texas, people still had time to recognize the winner, Cara Mund as Miss North Dakota.

I don't think a single person in pageant land could've told you the final two would be Missouri and North Dakota. Woah. #MissAmerica — Kelly Savage (@KellySavage1) September 11, 2017