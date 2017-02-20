Oops! Workers Fired For “Day Without Immigrants” – ‘You And Your Family Are Fired…Love You!’ [VIDEO]

The restaurant industry is as most know very competitive and as such there are going to be consequences for actions that have a negative impact on the quality of customer service….unfortunately for 12 Oklahoma employees, these consequences are turning into regret.

The twelve failed to show up to work because they were supporting the “Day Without Immigrants” and apparently didn’t realize they would return to the day after without a job.

However, the owner did show some compassion, it wasn’t just a ‘YOU’RE FIRED!’ type of deal…there is more to the story.

The workers, who were all Hispanic, were all employed at the “I Don’t Care Bar and Grill.”

After they made it clear they were not going to come into work, their employer contacted them via text…

The owner found himself down 12 workers, but still showed compassion towards them while firing them. You see, this particular employer has a “now show, no call” policy. If you are a no show, no call… then no job.

So, on a “day without immigrants,” when President Trump put thousands of American coal miners back into the jobs they deserve…this is the text one of the 12 fired employees received:

“You and your family are fired,” read a text to one of the fired employees. “I hope you enjoyed your day off, and you can enjoy many more. Love you.”



What this text means for former employees at a restaurant in #Catoosa coming up at 6 on @KTULNews pic.twitter.com/WaMLt9znAA — Ethan Hutchins (@ehutchinsnews) February 17, 2017

Of course…these 12 former employees are claiming now that they “feel like they’ve been unfairly terminated”….

How so huh? Is it because people should be able to not show up to work, not call and still have a job to return to…? Ridiculous. The only thing that was unfairly treated in this case was the company and the negative impact no shows have on it, whether that be customer service or production output.

A friend who was translating for the fired employees said this:

“(They’re) upset they stood for something they felt was necessary so the community would stand together, and they got terminated for that,” the friend said.

All I can say to this is.. did they catch the name of the restaurant they work for?

Just saying…