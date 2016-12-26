VIRAL: Photo of Six Girls on Couch Leaves Internet in Confusion

Oh geez… this is going to drive me bug nuts. Look at this photo closely. It appears there are five women seated on this couch, but only four sets of legs. Frankly… I’m wondering if the pic has been messed with somewhat. People are also asking about the woman sitting on the edge. Her leg appears abnormally long.

They say the most plausible explanation came from Canadian_Ireland, who wrote: “The second girl’s legs are behind the first girl’s legs.” Maybe… but I just can’t wrap my head around it or seem to get that to work. Any ideas? This would suggest that the girl with the ‘missing’ legs is actually sitting at an angle, with her legs appearing to belong to the friend on her right.

From the Daily Mail:

A seemingly simple picture of six women in a bar has left the internet completely baffled. The snap, which shows the friends sitting side-by-side on a sofa, appears to have something amiss – but this only becomes clear on closer inspection. Since being shared online by Reddit user jr0d7771, it has attracted hundreds of comments and left social media users divided. But can you spot what’s wrong with the image? If you look closely, you will see there are only five pairs of pins for the six women – meaning that the third woman from the left appears to be missing her legs. Reddit users were desperate to solve the problem and spent hours squabbling over the correct answer. Kacie1989 suggested: ‘I actually think the first girl has [her] legs draped OVER the second girl’s legs.’ Others were confused by the girl on the far right, whose left leg appeared to be abnormally long.

There are lots of pics like this out on the Internet and it is getting harder and harder to discern what is real and what has been ‘adjusted’.

There are others out there almost as maddening.

Notice, it looks like there is no bench they are sitting on. More Photoshop tomfoolery probably. The next one definitely is:

It appears she has six fingers. Yeah… not buying it.

So, whatever the story is behind this couch, I’ll bet someone was messing around with the graphic to drive us all nuts. If I want to be screwed with like that, I’ll just turn on the news, thank you very much. A pox on whoever does this crap by the way. I’ve just lost thirty minutes I can’t get back.