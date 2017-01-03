Alan Dershowitz Threatens to Bail on Radicalized Democrat Party

What would it take to make American Jews abandon their allegiance to the Democrat Party? If it follows through on the Barack Hussein presidency by choosing Nation of Islam alumnus Keith Ellison as the Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, we may find out.

Influential Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz describes himself as a “left-wing liberal Jew.” But that doesn’t mean he likes Obama’s snake in the grass treatment of Israel:

Dershowitz, a noted attorney, recently slammed President Barack Obama for the United Nations resolution that would prevent Jews from living in the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem. Obama didn’t vote, and instead chose for the U.S. to abstain.

Voting to abstain was the equivalent of voting for the resolution, except more gutless and insidious.

Now Dershowitz is at his breaking point:

When asked if the issue of Israel was foreshadowing a divide within the Democratic Party, Dershowitz responded, “It does, and if they now appoint [Minnesota Rep.] Keith Ellison, who worked with [Nation of Islam leader] Farrakhan, to be chairman of the DNC you’re going to see a lot of people leave.” Dershowitz then issued a stern warning to the Democratic Party. “I’m going to tell you right here on this show and this is news, if they appoint Keith Ellison to be chairman of the Democratic Party, I will resign my membership to the Democratic Party after 50 years of being a loyal Democrat.”

Meanwhile, the Washington Post is currently featuring a puff piece promoting the Islamocommie Ellison in his bid for Chairmoonbat of the DNC.

Considering his past affiliation with the virulently anti-Semitic Nation of Islam and current ties to the terrorist umbrella group Muslim Brotherhood, Ellison is unlikely to reassure supporters of Israel.

Having already lost the white working class, now the Democrat Party is driving off Jews. Before long the Democrat base will consist of no one but journalists, liberal arts professors, and Black Lives Matter hooligans.

Ellison: The bleeding edge of Democrat radicalism.

