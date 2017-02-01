Anthony Weiner Could Get 15 Years on Kiddie Porn Charges

Former Democrat Congresscritter and NYC mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner has found his way into the news once again:

Federal prosecutors are weighing bringing child-pornography charges against former Rep. Anthony Weiner over sexually explicit exchanges he allegedly had with a 15-year-old girl, according to people familiar with the matter. Mr. Weiner, a New York Democrat, is being investigated by the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which seized his electronic devices, including a laptop and a cellphone, as part of the probe.

I wonder how many top secret State Department emails they will find mixed in with pictures of teenyboppers in their birthday suits and Weiner’s own lewd selfies.

Weiner, who is still technically married to Shrillary Rotten’s right-hand woman Huma Abedin, will be up for a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence if convicted of producing child pornography. That charge could apply because he allegedly solicited the images from the teenager.

If only Weiner were homosexual, he might still try another political comeback. He could move to Gerry Studds' old district and run for Congress again.

Dems would forgive him everything, if only he were gay.

