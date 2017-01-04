Assange Drops Bombshell: 14-Year-Old Could’ve Hacked DNC Emails, Podesta’s Password Was…

The Obama administration has been blaming Russia for the DNC hacks, as well as those into the Hillary Clinton campaign, despite the fact that Wikileaks has continually denied that Russia was involved. Now, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is speaking out, and he’s putting the blame right on the Democrats’ themselves.

According to Assange, a 14-year-old could have hacked into the DNC e-mails. Wikileaks published John Podesta’s e-mails, when he was serving as Hillary’s campaign chair. It’s believed that these e-mails played a big part into her loss. Assange clarified that Russia did not hack the Clinton campaign, and said that it’s just an effort by the Obama administration to “delegitimize the Trump administration”.

Assange also announced that Podesta’s password was “password”, and that he had repeatedly responded to phishing scam e-mails. “A 14-year-old kid could have hacked Podesta that way,” he said. He also said that Hillary made “almost no attempt” to secure her private e-mails in the interview, which took place from the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Democrats have continued to insist that Russia was involved in the hack, with Barack Obama even expelling 35 Russian diplomats from the United States over it.

This interview was Assange’s first face-to-face TV appearance. Assange fled to the Ecuadorian embassy in London after a rape investigation in Sweden.