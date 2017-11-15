BREAKING: Congress Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Donald J. Trump

The Democrats refuse to accept that Trump won, fair and square.

Six Democratic members of the House have introduced the articles of impeachment that they hope will get Trump out of the White House and finally give it to Hillary, or Biden, or Jeb Bush, or whichever loser they think deserves it.

The articles, introduced this morning, claim that Trump has violated federal law along with the public’s trust and that he ought to be charged with “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

The Democrats who are pushing the articles are:

Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennesee

Rep. Luis Gutiérrez of Illinois

Rep. Al Green of Texas

Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York

And they are enjoying co-sponsorship by Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio and Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky.

The list of grievances against the President are that he’s obstructed justice, violated the Constitution’s foreign emoluments clause and domestic emoluments clause as well as undermined the press and the federal judiciary process. As well, it brings up the firing of James Comey. Rep. Cohen, being the ranking member of the gaggle, took to a podium today to warn that he also has at least “a dozen other members” who are ready to join them at a moment’s notice:

“We believe that President Trump has violated the Constitution, and we’ve introduced five articles of impeachment.”

So far, even Nancy Pelosi has dismissed calls for impeachment, saying that the Dems should focus “first and foremost” on unifying the nation.

If you recognize some of those names, I’ll be happy to refresh your memory. Rep. Al Green has been hollering about impeaching Trump since at least May of this year, standing up in the House to argue that Trump must be impeached and later saying that the President has been obstructing justice by firing FBI director James Comey from the Russia investigation.

Reps. Luis Gutiérrez and Adriano Espaillat were both arrested in September outside of Trump tower during a protest for illegal immigration. Gutiérrez had been arrested outside of the White House in years past, as well as outside of the Chicago ICE office and said that God speaks Spanish because he named his son “Jesus.” Espaillat was born in Dominican Republic and was “offended” when a founder of the group Latinos For Trump said that if Hispanic immigration continued unchecked there would be “taco trucks on every corner.”

You can watch their presser, posted by Fox News this morning here:

Congressman Steve Cohen and other members of Congress hold a news conference to discuss their introduction of articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump. Posted by Fox News on Wednesday, November 15, 2017