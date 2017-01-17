BREAKING: EU Nations UNITING Together To Go Against Trump!

In a sick attempt to enact revenge after BREXIT the people of the EU have decided they are tired of having the whole world against them, and now have plans to unite together to fight back against Trump.

Butt hurt that the people of the Untied Kingdom decided this past summer that they were done with being a part of the European Union…is the source of this incoming ‘last stand’ type ordeal.

Why is their target Trump?

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Well Trump and his supporters were very strong supporters of the Brexit movement and that apparently that makes it all his fault. But..really, they are leftists…so they just choose to blame everyone and anyone else for the problems they bring upon themselves. It’s their nature. Right?

According to Weasel Zippers via youngcons, the European Union nations are bracing themselves for the incoming President of the United States, Donald Trump and his administration.

They showed much defiance Monday when faced with the President-elect’s sharp comments on topics from NATO to German cars and of course…the crumbling of the EU itself.

Foreign Minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier stated that the U.S. President-elect’s view of NATO was redundant and his criticism that European allied members aren’t paying their fair share was major cause of much “astonishment”

Trump himself also said that Britain making the decision to leave the 28-nation European Union was going to “end up being a great thing” then furthermore predicted that the other countries would also leave.

At a meeting of EU ministers, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said the best response to such comments was simple — “it is the unity of the Europeans.”

That’s excellent, because as it is, anything that the EU does not like…for right now, is a good thing.