California Democratic Party chair delivers obscene rant against Trump while Pelosi looks on & laughs
The same people who demanded respect for President Obama are now unleashing profane and offensive rants against President Trump. All while their mindless followers join in and cheer on the horrifying behavior.

California Democrats demonstrated their “tolerance” and “love of diversity” by cheering John Brown, the chairman of the party, as he shouted “F*** Donald Trump” and extending his middle fingers to the crowd.

This is the Democratic Party that is wondering why nobody wants to vote for them. This is the party that wonders why people ran to Donald Trump during the 2016 Presidential election. This is the party that has become so broken that they couldn’t even succeed with Hillary Clinton, who was basically anointed by the media to be the the next leader of the United States.

While Burton was making obscene hand gestures and cursing Donald Trump, cameras caught Nancy Pelosi gigging and enjoying herself.

The Democrats in the audience followed suit because apparently they’re children who think this kind of thing actually makes them look better.

Tom Perez – the leader of the Democratic National Committee – was overheard telling his supporters that “Republicans don’t give a s*** about people.”

One of the party’s top female leaders, Kirsten Gillibrand, dropped several f-bombs during a recent interview.

“We’re here to help people, and if we’re not helping people, we should go the f*ck home.”

Apparently this isn’t an isolated incident, it’s a Democratic trait.

Is it any wonder that nobody wants these people to lead our country? Is it any wonder that they have to use emotional manipulation to convince people to vote for their candidates? They don’t have any ideas and they’ve been using the same failing ideology for decades, so they have to guilt people into joining their ranks.

Thankfully, people are waking up and leaving them and turning to logic and reason.

