CHILLING New Scandal Hits the Democrats… MEDIA IGNORES!

Liberals are having a field day over the Milo Yiannopoulous scandal, gleefully pointing the finger at conservatives for seeing one of the new idols. While Yiannopoulos getting raked over the coals is well-deserved, that doesn’t mean there aren’t matters that Democrats need to worry about amongst themselves, in their glass houses, instead of throwing stones at Republicans.

It turns out that congressional staffers have been taking money from an Iraqi politician. These staffers just happen to be the ones who were fired for attempting to access sensitive information. Imran, Abid, and Jamal Awan took $100,000 Dr. Ali al-Attar, money that — according to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group — was “funneled through a company with ‘impossible’-to-decipher financial transactions that the congressional information technology (IT) staffers controlled.”

All three of the brothers are now under a criminal investigation. Imran Awan provided IT services for Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the disgraced Democrat who was forced to resign as chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee after the disastrous e-mail hack that affected the 2016 presidential campaign. All three worked for multiple House Democrats, including Democrats who sat on intelligence, foreign affairs and homeland security committees, giving the brothers access to sensisitve documents and e-mails.

As of February 6th, however, despite the criminal investigation Wasserman Schultz still had not fired Imran.

Can you imagine what the backlash would be if three Russian brothers were found attempting to access sensitive information from Republicans, while also receiving money from a Russian politician? But of course, this scandal is affecting Democrats, so the media is relatively quiet about it. Maybe it’s time for liberals to stop focusing on Milo, and start looking at themselves.