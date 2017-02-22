Chuck Schumer Makes HORRIFYING Announcement About Republicans

Chuck Schumer was voted in as the replacement for Harry Reid, the former Senate Minority Leader. The difference between Schumer and Reid is that Schumer has to deal with a Congress completely controlled by Republicans, in both houses. Schumer quickly stepped in to lead the resistence against Donald Trump’s administration. And he’s making a pretty crazy prediction.

Schumer appeared on ABC’s “The View”, where he was asked about the current situation in Washington, D.C., and he made a little announcement. “My prediction is he keeps up on this path… within three, four months you’re going to see a whole lot of Republicans breaking with him,” Schumer said. He argued that Republicans may publicly back Trump, they privately are having problems with his policies.

“A lot of the Republicans, they’re mainstream people. … They will feel they have no choice but to break with him,” he argued.

Of course, last year, Schumer predicted that immigration reform would pass — and it didn’t. He also predicted that HHS Secretary Tom Price wouldn’t be confirmed — but he was. He also predicted that Democrats would take both houses of Congress, as well as retain the presidency. And needless to say, that was extremely wrong.

It looks like most of Schumer’s predictions were a load of bull. But maybe he just isn’t quite all there. After all, he introduced a travel ban a year ago, and then got up and cried about it when Trump introduced a similar ban. He could just be an idiot who doesn’t remember things well, but in all likelihood, he’s probably just like every other Democrat: a massive hypocrite who doesn’t have much of an understanding of how government works.