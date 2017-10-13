CNN Continues To Eat Their Own: Obamas, Clintons Don’t Get ‘Pass’ On Weinstein

CNN is making up for their long history of fake news with their current crusade against the pervert Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein has been implicated in too many sexual assaults of would-be actresses to recount here, and in the last week since he admitted to his actions there has been a loud silence from his previous supporters. It took Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton five days after the revelation hit the news that Weinstein has been sexual harassing and assaulting women for the past three decades as a film producer despite the fact that they both knew him well enough for Michelle to praise him at the White House and for the Clintons to attend the campaign fundraisers held by Harvey. The Clintons even rented a home in the Hamptons in 2015 right next to him. Malia Obama interned under Weinstein when she was 18 at the beginning of this year.

And now, CNN’s legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin is attacking the Clintons and the Obamas, saying that they should not get a “pass” on their Weinstein connections, saying that their friendships are a “dark mark on their record.”

While appearing on Anderson Cooper’s show, Toobin said that “the Obamas and the Clintons embraced him, did fundraisers with him, paid tribute to him.” He also referenced a video from 2013 that has been making the rounds in recent days, of Seth McFarland announcing the Best Supporting Actress nominees for the 2013 Oscars with Emma Stone, saying to the women:

“Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weintsein,” said Seth, getting big laughs from the audience. Emma Stone had a frozen look on her face. The crowd laughed because the crowd knew Weinstein was a creep. Here’s the 30 second video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KCNvREKTnQcAnd here’s the video, starting at 30 seconds in, of Toobin remarking on how the Democrats should not get a pass.

https://youtu.be/CEmfw_SJ9JM?t=30sYesterday we reported that another CNN host, the Senior White House Correspondent Jeff Zeleny said that the Democratic leadership are “beholden to” Weinstein. He said that the stark reality is that “California is the biggest and most flush ATM for Democratic Politics in this country” and that Weinstein was in the center of it all, because he was introducing politicians like the Obamas and the Clintons to the celebrities who could then go on to fund and champion the left wing cause. Since the Democrats who benefited from Weinstein’s connections are still actively involved, they were wrong to not hold immediate press conferences addressing his behavior and addressing the $1.5 million he has personally donated to Democratic efforts.