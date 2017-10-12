CNN Host: ‘Leaders of the Democratic Party Are Beholden To’ Weinstein- His Behavior Wasn’t A Secret [VIDEO]

On CNN of all places, a host for their Inside Politics show has a few things to say about the relationship between Hollywood pervert Harvey Weinstein and the leaders of the Democratic Party.

CNN’s Senior White House Correspondent, Jeff Zeleny, said that most of the Democratic leadership are “beholden to” Weinstein, and that his behavior was anything but a secret. Under the subtitle of “Obama and Clinton end silence on Weinstein,” Zeleny introduces the segment by citing that women are telling their “horror stories” of the time they’ve spend with Hollywood slimeball Weinstein, who has been heavily involved in the movie and Broadway business for the past 30 years.

It took Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama five days to address the issue, claiming disgust over his actions. Hollywood garbage dealer Weinstein has raised over $1.5 million for the Democrats from 1990 to 2016 and served as a match maker for Hillary in Hollywood so she could access stars for her failure of a 2016 campaign. As well, the Clintons rented a home next to the Weinstein family in the Hamptons back in 2015.

Working with Obama, Hollywood smut lover Weinstein showed up at the White House on thirteen different occasions for a variety of events and even worked on bundling donations for the 2012 campaign run.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Zeleny’s start criticism was that the Democrats waited five full days before saying anything about this, despite it being massive news in both political and entertainment circles, as well as internationally.

“The reality is, California is the biggest and most flush ATM for Democratic Politics in this country. [Hollywood bridge troll Weinstein] stood at the center of that. …the reality is, most of the leaders of the Democratic party are beholden to him, have been beholden to him, and she still is the leader of the House Democrats here.”

Zeleny went on to call out the Democrats for not holding a press conference about the personal relationships that they’ve all had with Hollywood greaseball Weinstein, saying that they’re being hypocrites for not addressing it up front. It’s “not a secret” that they were cozy with him, and accepted money from him.

Both Michelle and Barack Obama had praised Hollywood sex creep Weinstein in the past, and even sent their daughter Malia, then 18, to intern at one of his companies in her pursuit to work in the entertainment industry.

I’ve skipped ahead to 21:52 so you can watch the segment without skipping around in the video below: