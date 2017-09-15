Comey’s Testimony Back To Kick His Butt As Senator Threatens Subpoena

Looks like the Former FBI Director James Comey perjured himself when he gave details last year to lawmakers about possible criminal charges against Hillary Clinton during his investigation of her private email server last year.

The sticky issue is whether Comey made the decision to not recommend criminal charges against Hillary before or after he interviewed her. See, Comey’s been in hot water because of the pile-up of evidence that suggests he had made a decision about her case before he even started investigating it.

When asked by Rep. John Ratcliffe, a Texas Republican, during that hearing last September, Comey agreed that he made the decision to not recommend criminal charges until after he performed his interview of the candidate. That interview took place on July 2nd, 2016. But now, having obtained interviews of two FBI officials, Sens. Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham can show that Comey had indeed drafted a statement that cleared Hillary before that July 2nd interview of Hillary and 16 other witnesses.

At the start of summer, we reported that Judicial Watch was pushing to get the records presented by James Comey as his “Exhibit A” during his testimony against Trump months earlier, which the Democrats want us to believe no longer exist. Any memos and records that have now disappeared will have been unlawfully removed . A few days later, Comey testified that former Attorney General Loretta Lunch had ordered Comey to paint the FBI’s investigation into Hillary’s private email server as a “matter” and to stop calling it an investigation.

None of this is looking good for Comey, or for Hillary.

The transcripts of the interviews of the two FBI officials say that Comey had drafted “the direction the investigation is headed” at some time in the spring of 2016. When asked for clarification, FBI official Jim Rybicki confirmed that Clinton had not yet been interviewed at the time of the draft.

On Monday, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Trump’s decision to fire Comey while alleging that he had delivered “false testimony” in reference to the investigation of Hillary.