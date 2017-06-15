The Congressional Shooting Was A Left Wing Assault On Democracy

The Editorial Board of the Washington Post uses the occassion to say our political discourse is too rough, and, oh, yeah, we need gun control

The shooting at a GOP baseball practice was an assault on democracy …. What occurred on that playing field just outside Washington, where a gunman seemingly nursing a political grudge unleashed an apparently premeditated attack on Republican lawmakers, amounts to an assault on democracy…..

That James T. Hodgkinson III was a Bernie Sanders supporter was, surprisingly, mentioned, but, we only got that he “had strong feelings against President Trump” for the rest. He was a wacko and utter full of Trump Derangement Syndrome

Who knows what mixture of madness and circumstance causes someone to pick up a gun and go on a rampage?

How about Hillary’s vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine talking about Democrats having to fight in the streets? How about looking at the pages of the Washington Post, not too mention all the other left leaning news outlets which feature a constant deluge of articles on How Evil Trump And Republicans are.

Perhaps papers like the Washington Post should consider their own role in continuously pushing that Trump’s election was illegitimate, which would be an assault on democracy. Will there be any introspection on that? Of course not! They go on to push for gun control at the end of the editorial. Wouldn’t attempting to take the 2nd Amendment Rights away from people be an assault on democracy?

Then we have the NY Times

Not all the details are known yet about what happened in Virginia, but a sickeningly familiar pattern is emerging in the assault: The sniper, James Hodgkinson, who was killed by Capitol Police officers, was surely deranged, and his derangement had found its fuel in politics. Mr. Hodgkinson was a Bernie Sanders supporter and campaign volunteer virulently opposed to President Trump. He posted many anti-Trump messages on social media, including one in March that said "Time to Destroy Trump & Co." Was this attack evidence of how vicious American politics has become? Probably. In 2011, when Jared Lee Loughner opened fire in a supermarket parking lot, grievously wounding Representative Gabby Giffords and killing six people, including a 9-year-old girl, the link to political incitement was clear. Before the shooting, Sarah Palin's political action committee circulated a map of targeted electoral districts that put Ms. Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized cross hairs. Conservatives and right-wing media were quick on Wednesday to demand forceful condemnation of hate speech and crimes by anti-Trump liberals. They're right. Though there's no sign of incitement as direct as in the Giffords attack, liberals should of course hold themselves to the same standard of decency that they ask of the right.

I’ll let Beckett Adams respond regarding the utter idiocy of the Palin accusation, except to say that Loughner was a nutball who held all sorts of views, some on the right, most on the left. But, if the Times needs a link, how about

You can find plenty more examples of Democrats talking about fighting and violence in to #Resist Trump and the GOP.

And, of course, the NY Times Editorial Board ends their missive like the Washington Post did, with a call for an assault on the 2nd Amendment. Perhaps they should tone down their constant assaults on Trump and Republicans, because their unhinged “we’re all doomed” attitudes surely incites Leftists to become violent.

