Dem Mayor of Allentown Reelected Despite 54-Count Indictment

Nothing can stop the Democrat Party when it is on a roll — not even a 54-count indictment. Democrat Ed Pawlowski was elected to his fourth term as Mayor of Pennsylvania’s third-largest city Allentown, defeating Republican Nat Hyman:

Pawlowski, dogged for two years by an FBI investigation that took down several of his closest associates, plowed ahead with a re-election campaign… In July, federal officials dropped the bomb they had long hinted at: the 54-count indictment alleging that Pawlowski sold City Hall to the highest bidder. According to the 60-page document, Pawlowski led a conspiracy to trade city contracts in exchange for campaign contributions, sports tickets and dinners. The mayor pleaded not guilty and faces trial as early as January. … Opponents like Hyman tried to capitalize, emphasizing their honesty, integrity and transparency in contrast to the embattled mayor.

Honesty, integrity, and transparency were voted down.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Divisive appeals to those who are not part of America’s core population are becoming crucial to Democrat strategy. They helped Ralph Northam in Virginia, and evidently helped Pawlowski too:

Lacking the support he once enjoyed from his traditional donors and the politically active West End, the mayor was forced to double down on loyal bases of support like the Hispanic and Syrian communities.

Candidates don’t have to show integrity. They barely have to stay out of jail. They just have to pander to groups that arrived from afar to get a piece of the wealth that others created.

As the white population declines, Democrat fortunes will rise.

On a tip from heckrules. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.