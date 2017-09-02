Dem Rep Admits Left Has Trump Derangement Syndrome – ‘I’d Hate Mother’s Day, If Trump Endorsed It’ [VIDEO]

Why am I not surprised this was in the Los Angeles Times? They have a leftist’s white hot hatred of Trump, so of course they are thrilled every time Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) rants against the President. This is the asshat who filed articles of impeachment against President Trump after the events of Charlottesville played out. He flatly told the media rag that “Trump derangement syndrome” was so strong with his Californian constituents, he would be forced to oppose Mother’s Day if Trump endorsed it. I’m absolutely sure that is true.

Sherman had more to say, where he inadvertently told the truth for a change: “Then we have a Trump derangement syndrome where — thank God he didn’t put out a message on Mother’s Day because there would have been pressure on me to come out against Mother’s Day.” He went on to say, “If Trump takes a position, then you must take an equally extreme and opposite position. He’s for Mother’s Day — you must be against Mother’s Day. He’s for a wall — you have to be for unlimited immigration from all places.” Obstructionist much?

These Marxists don’t give a damn about the American people and what they were put in office for. They have a political agenda and at the top of that is getting rid of President Donald Trump. They have actively blocked him on every thing he’s tried to do. Good, bad or indifferent… it doesn’t matter. Because it comes from Trump, they shoot it down. They aren’t doing their jobs… they are marching in communist lockstep and want a coup from within.

Sherman wants Trump impeached on the grounds of obstruction of justice which he hasn’t done. So that won’t go anywhere, but neither will Trump’s campaign promises at this rate. And the anger is just going to build and build on this out there until it explodes. Americans have had it with the suits in DC and they don’t get exactly how thin the ice is they are sitting on.

California is probably the worst state for this in the union. If you are a Republican there, the Democrats won’t work with you at all. They’ve gone rogue and sooner or later, the federal government is going to have to step in and take control of California as it spirals further and further out of control. Sherman knows that filing for impeachment won’t go anywhere… he’s just hoping to bully Trump into siding with the leftists. But that won’t work either, as even if he did something they like, the left would pounce on him for it.

Sherman is admitting to obstructionism and “Trump derangement syndrome.” Which we’ve all known from the beginning. The Dems are just so cocky now, believing that Trump can’t do anything to them, that they aren’t even trying to hide it. They don’t get that their actions are destructive and totally insane, but Americans do. Keep it up guys… not only will you get trounced in the 2018 midterms, you’ll get shellacked in the next presidential election. Good times.