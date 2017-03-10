Dem Senator: Better Relationship with Trump in 2 Months Than with Obama in EIGHT Years!

Most Democrats can’t stand Donald Trump. They’ve been fighting his agenda tooth and nail. But that doesn’t include all of them — there are a few who are willing to put their differences aside and work with him. And interestingly, one Democrat says that not only is he able to work with Trump, but that his relationship with Trump in just two months is better than the one he had with Barack Obama in eight years.

Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, was featured in Politico, and admitted that he has spoken more with Trump in two months than Obama spoke with him over the course of eight years. “I can call Donald Trump now, and he’ll probably pick up. He picks up his phone. If you’ve got his number, he’ll talk to you. Damnedest thing I ever seen in my life,” he said. Manchin also said that Trump called him over Thanksgiving to tell him that he was looking forward to working with him. “Just called me out of the clear blue sky,” Manchin said.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Manchin has voted for most of Trump’s cabinet appointees, and he also slammed his fellow Democrats for skipping Trump’s inauguration, saying it was “uncalled for”. Manchin was also a frequent and vocal critic of the Obama administration, and particularly opposed Obama’s efforts to wipe out the coal industry.

Some, however, think Manchin is just trying to play both sides of the political aisle. “We know West Virginia voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump as president, and he has to represent his state, so it’s not unusual for him to take the positions he does,” Michigan Sen. Gary Peters said in response to the interview.

What do you think about what Manchin said?