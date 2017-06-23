Democrat CAUGHT on Tape: “I Wish He Was F***ing DEAD” [LISTEN]

After the shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, which left Republican Congressman Steve Scalise with a gunshot wound to the hip, there was a swell of bipartisan support for Scalise and his fellow Republicans, who were targeted by a progressive Bernie Sanders supporter. But while most Democrats prayed for Scalise and hoped for a quick recovery, another Democrat was caught on tape wishing that he had died.

Phil Montag was serving as co-chair of the technology committee for the Nebraska Democratic Party when the shooting took place. And unlike his fellow Democrats, who responded to the shooting with sympathy and support, Montag responded with hatred.

“Let me tell you, that motherf***er, the one that was shot, the scafie guy… I mean that guy, what’s was his name, scafie?” Montag could be heard saying. “No, this motherf***er, like his whole job is to like get people, convince Republicans to f***in’ kick people off f***in’ healthcare. I hate this motherf***er.”

“I’m f***ing glad he got shot! I’m glad he got shot. I’m not going to f***ing say that in public. I wish he was f***ing dead,” Montag concluded. Montag was attending a meeting with Nebraska Democrat Party Black Caucus Chair, Chelsey Gentry-Tipton, who had been caught on Facebook saying that the shooting was “funny”.

People responded to Gentry-Tipton’s remarks by calling for her to resign, but she refused. Montag was at the meeting to show his support for her, but didn’t know that the meeting was being recorded by another Democrat. The unnamed male Democrat asked Montag several times why he was saying that, and then told him, “It’s OK, because I’ve been recording this conversation since you’ve come in, so I will publicly release it myself.”

Thursday, Montag tried to backtrack, saying that he didn’t actually want Scalise dead, and claimed that the conversation had been edited. But it didn’t matter — Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb removed Montag from his position. “This is the first I am hearing this,” Kleeb said Thursday morning. “As soon as I heard it, I sent it to the (party) officers and then sent an email to Phil Montag informing him I am removing him from his appointed position as Co-Chair of the Technology Committee. … Wishing a Member of Congress or any individual dead is disgusting and has no place in our party.”

Kleeb also said that she passed the conversation on to police, because she viewed Montag’s remarks as a possible death threat. “I’ll leave that to the police to determine their next steps,” she said. “That’s not my role.”

Do you think Montag should be charged with a crime?