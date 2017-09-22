Democrat Senator Thinks It’s Time To Jump Ship- Considering Switching Parties

Being from West Virginia, Rep. Manchin has had to push back against the coastal Democratic machine from time to time, but this round, the Dems may have gone too far and might be losing one of their Representatives to the Republican side.

We’ve already seen that the Governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice, was willing to switch to the Republican side of the aisle, making his announcement at a Trump rally.

Now, it’s looking like Rep. Joe Manchin might do the same. Democrats have already lost the state, both in terms of their wide support for Trump and the loss of the Governorship to the Republicans.

Governor Justice has now endorsed Rep. Manchin for re-election in 2018. And with a Senate vote next week that might overturn ObamaCare, Joe will be put to the test. If Rep. Manchin added his vote to pass the Graham-Cassidy bill, he would instantly be lauded for his work in bringing that bit of Republican-promised legislation closer to the President’s desk for approval.

It really is just that one, last vote that’s needed to pass that bill and take the swing to dismantle Obamacare.

Last year, right before Trump’s Inauguration, Sen. Manchin admonished his fellow Democrat, Rep. John Lewis from Georgis who had the nerve to call Trump not a “legitimate President.” Appearing on NBC, Rep. Lewis said that since he didn’t believe that Trump legitimately won the election because Russian hackers or something, he should not be sworn in. The “Russian hackers stole my election!” is getting boring, and after months there’s zero evidence that Russians took the entitled Hillary’s win away from her. Rep. Manchin’s response was that while he considers Rep. Lewis a friend, he said there is not “one iota” of credible evidence that Russian hackers had anything to do with the way the election turned out.

Rep. Manchin, being from West Virginia, said that Russians had “nothing to do with [Trump] winning by [42% in the state].”

Years ago we noticed Rep. Manchin when he was in charge of a push to urge the Attorney General at the time, Eric Holder, to resign. Rep. Manchin criticized the effectiveness of the job he was doing and that decisions “have to be made” about Holder continuing his employment as A.G.

On Tucker last night, we were treated to a long monologue that talked about how right now is a fantastic time for Democrats to consider hopping over to the other side of the aisle. Things are already looking back for them in 2018, and maybe Rep. Manchin will lead that exodus soon.