Democratic Congressman Honors Dead Rapper Then Does UNTHINKABLE On House Floor! [WATCH]

The House of Representatives used to be an esteemed body of leaders, not a platform for celebrating gang bangers and hip hop thugs. Boy, things have changed and not for the better. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries felt compelled to honor the example and wisdom of Biggie Smalls… a hip hop star who was gunned down in LA six short months after his rival Tupac Shakur was. Shakur was a member of the Young Communist League. Biggie Smalls, whose real name was Christopher Wallace was killed March 9, 1997. With the world on fire, Jeffries picks this to obsess on. Way to not do your job.

Jeffries is one of the many Democratic House members who hired three Muslim IT guys and paid them huge sums of money. In return, they stole equipment, misappropriated funds, schmoozed with terrorists in the Middle East and set up a secret server off-site to which they funneled Congressional data. Those individuals are now being investigated and oh, by the way… had access to all the Democrats emails during the campaign. Hmmm… there’s a story there I’m sure.

So you’re asking yourself, “How might the Democratic U.S. representative from the 8th Congressional District of New York mark the 20th anniversary of the shooting death of hip-hop icon the Notorious B.I.G.?” OK, you didn’t ask. But now that you’re here, let it be known that Rep. Hakeem Jeffries took it upon himself Thursday to educate fellow members of the House of Representatives about the wonder that was Biggie Smalls, appearing on the House floor with a huge poster of him — and sharing some lyrics with the esteemed body. And then congressman added his personal reflection at the mic: Those were the words of late, great Notorious B.I.G. Biggie Smalls, Frank White, the King of New York. He died 20 years ago today in a tragedy that occurred in Los Angeles. But his words live on forever. I got the privilege of representing the district where Biggie Smalls was raised. We know he went from negative to positive and emerged as one of the world most important hip hop stars. His rags-to-riches life story is the classic embodiment of the American dream. Biggie Smalls is gone, but he will never be forgotten. Rest in peace Notorious B.I.G. Where Brooklyn at?

Jeffries could have chosen any Notorious B.I.G. tune: “Mo Money Mo Problems.” “Big Poppa.” “Ten Crack Commandments.” “Gimme the Loot.” All classics and so noteworthy. But instead, Jeffries opted for a selection from “Juicy” to mark the occasion: “It was all a dream. I used to read Word Up magazine. Salt-N-Pepa and Heavy D up in the limousine. Hangin’ pictures on my wall. Every Saturday Rap Attack, Mr. Magic, Marley Marl.” That is deep man… this is who you want young people to emulate? How screwed up is that?

And astoundingly, Jeffries wasn’t alone in his tribute. Some members of Atlanta’s WSB-TV news team dropped Notorious B.I.G. lyrics into their on-air reporting Thursday:

So very, very lame. This is what the Democrats have devolved into. Celebrity for celebrity sake and everything for race, be it good or bad… BIG or small. See, I can be lame too.