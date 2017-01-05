Democrats BESIDE Themselves As Trump Prepares To Flip Liberal Appeals Court!

Democrats have had the upper-hand for quite some time, but with the election of President-elect Donald Trump, they’re beginning to see that power slip away and it’s driving them crazy.

On the upside, Trump will have no problem making the proper appointments that will make it easy for him to push his agenda through. Downside? Another four years of listening to liberals scream that the sky is falling.

The San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals might be seeing a swift change from left-leaning to right-leaning as Trump now has the responsibility of filling four vacancies within the court.

Outgoing Sen. Barbara Boxer is calling it a “judicial emergency,” but those of us who aren’t fear-mongers call it an opportunity to put the odds in our favor. You see, the problem ultimately boils down to the fact that they don’t want a taste of their own medicine.

University of Richmond Law Professor Carl Tobias made it known that this is in fact a very big deal and could open the door to a new future if Trump manages to put conservative/Republicans in all four seats.

As far as how President-elect Trump may influence the court, Tobias says: “I think even in the Obama years the court has moved to be more moderate than it used to be, so I think that with those four appointments it could make some difference and move the court further in that direction.” It’s possible that Obama could make a recess appointment of Judge Koh, but that doesn’t seem likely.

I won’t hold my breath because while we may be in the last 15 days of Obama’s Presidency, he is known for making pretty rash decisions at the last minute.