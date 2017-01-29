Democrats call travel ban unconstitutional, but forget they did it too!

The hypocrisy of the left is breathtaking. They are screaming about President Trump freezing refugees being brought into the US until extreme vetting can be implemented. Trump has put a four month hold on refugee from a number of Middle Eastern countries that are hotbeds for radicals and terrorists. And the list of countries is said to grow. Democrats claim this is unprecedented. But it’s not… two other Democratic presidents have done the very same thing… for longer periods.

In 2011, President Barack Obama, with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at his side, instituted a six month freeze on refugees coming into the country from Iraq. This was after two al Qaeda terrorists were discovered in Kentucky. At the time, ABC called the refugee screening system “flawed.” They said an investigation “showed that Alwan was mistakenly allowed into the US and resettled in the leafy southern town of Bowling Green, Kentucky, a city of 60,000 which is home to Western Kentucky University and near the Army’s Fort Knox and Fort Campbell. Alwan and another Iraqi refugee, Mohanad Shareef Hammadi, 26, were resettled in Bowling Green even though both had been detained during the war by Iraqi authorities, according to federal prosecutors.” From there, it lead to the refugee freeze by Obama and a reduction in Iraqi refugees. The media approved.

From The Daily Wire:

Amid a furor over President Trump’s temporary ban on immigrants and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries, it’s worth taking a brief look back at the historic precedence for such a move. Although almost no one mentions it, two Democratic presidents have done the exact same thing in the modern era, both times for much longer periods. After the 2009 discovery that two al Qaeda terrorists were living as refugees in Bowling Green, Ky., President Obama took action. “As a result of the Kentucky case, the State Department stopped processing Iraq refugees for six months in 2011, federal officials told ABC News – even for many who had heroically helped U.S. forces as interpreters and intelligence assets,” ABC New reported in 2013. “One Iraqi who had aided American troops was assassinated before his refugee application could be processed, because of the immigration delays, two U.S. officials said. In 2011, fewer than 10,000 Iraqis were resettled as refugees in the U.S., half the number from the year before, State Department statistics show.”

President Jimmy Carter also took similar steps when he banned Iranians from coming to the US after 52 Americans were taken hostage in 1979. During the Iranian hostage crises, Carter cut diplomatic ties with Iran and ejected their diplomats. There was a ban on Iranians coming into the US as well. “The steps I have ordered today are those that are necessary now,” Carter said in announcing the move. “Other actions may become necessary if these steps do not produce the prompt release of the hostages.” Carter also ordered federal officials to “invalidate all visas issued to Iranian citizens for future entry into the United States, effective today. We will not reissue visas, nor will we issue new visas, except for compelling and proven humanitarian reasons or where the national interest of our own country requires. This directive will be interpreted very strictly.” The crisis did not end until Ronald Reagan took office and threatened the Iranians with very unpleasant consequences.

There were also Republicans who took these same steps. Per The Daily Wire, in 1882, President Chester Arthur, a Republican, banned “skilled and unskilled laborers and Chinese employed in mining” from entering the US for 10 years. During World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt (a Democrat), limited the number of Jewish refugees amid fears that Nazi spies could enter. In 1939, a ship carrying hundreds of Jews was refused entry and more than a quarter of the passengers perished in the Holocaust. FDR also signed the order to inter some 120,000 Japanese in camps across America after the attack on Pearl Harbor. More than 60 percent of those imprisoned were American citizens.

The travel ban is not unconstitutional as these are not American citizens. This is a national security issue and President Trump is to be commended for taking a strong stance on vetting refugees. Just remember, he’s far from the first to do so.