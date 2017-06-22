Are Democrats Finally Realizing That Their Non-stop Russia Bleat Is Failing?

If you turn on certain channels or head to their websites, there has been a constant plethora of stories about Russia and Trump. Literally, there could be big breaking news, such as the big terrorist attack in London, and those stations would mention it briefly then go back to Russia, Trump, collusion, stolen election, etc. A few Democrats are finally getting a clue

(Daily Caller) Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan criticized his fellow Democrats Wednesday night for being “obsessed” with President Trump and not focusing on the issues that actually matter to working people. CNN’s Don Lemon asked Ryan to explain his statement earlier that day that the Democratic party brand is “toxic” to many Americans. “Well, it happens to be true. We all have a lot of anger towards what Donald Trump is doing, but we’ve had four special elections, and Donald Trump, four, Democrats, zero,” Ryan said. “I hate to admit that. It hurts. It’s painful, but we’ve got to get our act together because there’s a lot of people relying on us. “I worry sometimes that we get so obsessed and angered by Donald Trump, which is okay, but you can’t hold on to it because it takes your eye off the ball. We’re not focusing on the economic messages. People in Ohio, Don, aren’t really talking about Russia or Michael Flynn or Putin or anything else,” Ryan said. “They’re worried about paying the bills, what’s happening with our pension, how much does it cost to send a kid to school, what’s our energy bill like. Real bread and butter stuff.”

I’d suggest that most of the average Democratic Party voter probably doesn’t care about the Russia thing, either. You know, the thing that they’ve found zero evidence of when it comes to President Trump himself. It’s mostly the media, party bigwigs, and the unhinged activists who care, because they have Trump Derangement Syndrome.

This follows on the heals of another Democrat getting wise after the loss of carpetbagger from another district John Ossoff’s loss

VIDEO – @ChrisMurphyCT: Russia Issue Is a Distraction that Is Hurting Democrats https://t.co/qvRMa4eri8 — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) June 21, 2017

Of course, as Twitchy points out, Murphy himself has been part of that distraction, yammering on about Russia and Trump on Twitter and the networks, particularly MSDNC, for months now.

Really, what hurts Democrats is their message overall. When they deign to tell us in those few occasions, it’s about abortion on demand, gun confiscation, being pro-illegal alien, tax increases for Everyone Else, gender confused men in the girl’s locker rooms, and bigger and more controlling centralized government. It’s no wonder they don’t want to talk about what they stand for.

Crossed at Pirate's Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.