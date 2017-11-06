Democrats May Force Government Shutdown In Order To Protect Illegal Aliens

These same Democrats that are against the tax bill, which would put more money back in the pockets of American citizens, including the middle class, while increasing the jobs market (and, yes, the bill isn’t 100% good, there are issues with it, as well), are stoked to attempt to protect people who came to this country in contradiction of U.S. law

(The Hill) Lawmakers are gearing up for an end-of-year fight over a key Obama-era immigration program, raising the chances of a government shutdown. Senate Republicans and President Trump agreed during a closed-door White House meeting on Thursday that they would oppose addressing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program as part of the December funding legislation. But that stance is unacceptable to Democrats and their immigration allies, who want Congress to pass a legislative fix before going home for Christmas. The fight over undocumented immigrants brought into the country as children is emerging as the largest hurdle to avoiding a government shutdown after Dec. 8. Democrats believe they have leverage to demand an immigration deal going into the end-of-year negotiations because GOP leadership will likely need their votes to keep the government open.

They are going to work hard to make sure that the funding bill addresses the plight of the illegal alien Dreamers. They most likely won’t be able to stop it in the House, where the GOP has enough members to pass a budget without the Democrats, but, they could gum up the works a bit, and can certainly create major problems in the Senate, where they can filibuster and budget bill.

Won’t that look great? Filibustering the funding of the U.S. government in order to protect illegal aliens.

You know, though, that the media and Democrats will blame the GOP for any shutdown. They question now is whether Republicans will stay strong in the face of Typical Democratic Party behavior. The caterwauling, the blamestorming, the name calling, the hysteria. All over people who shouldn’t even be in the country to start with.

Here’s a recommendation: the GOP should put the SUCCEED Act in the funding bill. It’s tough but fair. Let Democrats show that they want to support illegal aliens over Americans. Or, Republicans could put a simple provision in the funding bill that would allow Dreamers to become permanent legal residents eventually, as I wrote back on September 4

Congress puts DACA into law, but allows 4 year renewals, rather than 2 years, in order to decrease burden on federal agencies. Just like with people who are applying for citizenship, any serious crimes can be cause to cancel an illegals legal status and deport them. And, yes, even DUIs may be considered cause, just like with those applying for citizenship. After 12 years, they can go through the same process as those applying for citizenship in order to attempt to earn full citizenship. BUT, if we aren’t going to lay the “sins” of the parent(s) on the children, we are going to lay them on the parent(s). In order to obtain DACA status, the parent(s) must self deport, and provide proof at an immigration checkpoint as they leave. They are not allowed back in the United States for 2 years, and then only for a short visit. If they are caught residing in the U.S., or attempting to enter the country illegally, the children will have their DACA status ended and will be deported. After 12 years, they would be allowed to apply for temporary resident status, conditioned on speaking English and having good moral character. This seems fair. The parents broke our laws. If you don’t agree with punishing the parents, then you’re simply using DACA to create a backdoor amnesty for all.

This would also put a stop to chain migration. of course, Democrats will accept nothing less than citizenship for the Dreamers and the people who brought them and chain migration.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.