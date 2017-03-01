DESPICABLE: Democrats in Audience Caught Disrespecting Wife of Slain Navy Seal

Most Americans responded favorably to Donald Trump’s speech to the joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, with even mainstream media outlets praising him. One moment should have been unifying for everyone in attendance: when Trump honored the widow of fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens. But of course, Democrats refused to put their partisan politics aside, even for a minute.

When Trump paid tribute to Owens’ sacrifice, and called attention to his wife Carryn’s attendance, the thunderous applause went on for several minutes. Owens sobbed and looked towards the heavens throughout, clearly thinking of her husband. Instead of putting the moment first, Democrats behaved like immature 12-year-olds pouting because the attention wasn’t on them.

Some of the disgraceful behavior came, unsurprisingly, on social media.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Feel really bad for that SEAL widow lady. (Esp. since she has to sit by Ivanka's State of the Bra Strap dress.) #JointAddress — Laurelei Gilless (@DinolaurRexnut) March 1, 2017 #DanGrilo closed his account after making this despicable tweet. He must have been as embarrassed as the rest of the country was for him. pic.twitter.com/uSipEfCkSC — Deplorable Dennis (@Dennis_QH3) March 1, 2017

But the worst behavior was from Democrats in Congress, who refused to stand or applaud during the tribute to Owens.



I can't believe there were Democrats that remained in their seats during the standing ovation for a Navy Seal's widow. Just disgraceful. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 1, 2017 Sobbing widow of slain Navy Seal receives 2 minute standing ovation. Debbie Wasserman Schultz & Keith Ellison stay firmly seated, no claps — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 1, 2017 Disgusting: Hate-filled Democrats refuse to stand for fallen Navy Seal's widow! #JointAddress pic.twitter.com/z3zr0RPa5f — Josh Cornett (@therealcornett) March 1, 2017

How can anyone behave this way and not be ashamed to look at themselves in the mirror afterwards?