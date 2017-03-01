DESPICABLE: Democrats in Audience Caught Disrespecting Wife of Slain Navy Seal

DESPICABLE: Democrats in Audience Caught Disrespecting Wife of Slain Navy Seal
Most Americans responded favorably to Donald Trump’s speech to the joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, with even mainstream media outlets praising him. One moment should have been unifying for everyone in attendance: when Trump honored the widow of fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens. But of course, Democrats refused to put their partisan politics aside, even for a minute.

When Trump paid tribute to Owens’ sacrifice, and called attention to his wife Carryn’s attendance, the thunderous applause went on for several minutes. Owens sobbed and looked towards the heavens throughout, clearly thinking of her husband. Instead of putting the moment first, Democrats behaved like immature 12-year-olds pouting because the attention wasn’t on them.

Some of the disgraceful behavior came, unsurprisingly, on social media.


But the worst behavior was from Democrats in Congress, who refused to stand or applaud during the tribute to Owens.


How can anyone behave this way and not be ashamed to look at themselves in the mirror afterwards?

