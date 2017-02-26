DNC Chair Labels Trump ‘Worst President In History Of US’ – Calls For Resistance [VIDEO]

Last week we told you about how liberal witches were trying to ‘cast a hex’ or spell on President Trump so the powers that be will make President Trump fail. Well, witchcraft turned out to be fake, so the new DNC Chair is pulling out the stops and calling for all out war. Do YOU think this is appropriate behavior for the Democrat National Committee leader toward the President of the United States?

After DNC Chairman Tom Perez accused President Donald Trump of being the “worst president in the history of the United States,” he tried to excite his base to rise up against President Trump. All right…. question here… how can a man in office as President be considered the ‘worst in history’?

This is so obvious how the blatant rhetoric from the left is designed to stir emotions over NOTHING concrete. He decided to compare this era to the ‘Know-Nothing Party’ of the 1800’s. His impassioned speech alluded to a “resistance,” referring to an ostensible unified left-wing opposition to Trump and his policies.

"Someday they're going to study this era in American history and they're gonna study it alongside the Know-Nothing movement," Perez said. "And they're gonna ask the question of all of us: 'Where were you in 2017, when we had the worst president in the history of the United States?'" "And we will all be able to say: The united Democratic Party led the resistance, ensuring that this president was a one-term president and [that we] elected democrats across this country," Perez continued.

Perez seems to be issuing a cattle call to the destructive rioters and vandalists around the country who are themselves “The Resistance” who organize a trail of destruction in opposition to Trump and his administration’s policies. Yes, that’s right, the Democrat Party is openly supporting these destructive gatherings and people.

Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore published a “Resistance Calendar.” Looks like the left is calling for all out war folks… are you prepared for what’s going to happen next?

WATCH the DNC Chair divisive video below: