Donna Brazile Makes Chilling Announcement About Who Killed Seth Rich

In her new book, Brazile says that she feels “some responsibility” for the death of Seth Rich. Although she was not the one who brought him “into the DNC,” she had worked to keep him on in order to work on “voting rights.” She is now saying that with what she knows “now about the Russians’ hacking,” she is wondering what if any part they may have had to play in his “unsolved murder.”

The biggest thing here is that she’s calling it an unsolved murder and instead of going with the accepted theory that it was a random act of violence, she is pushing the theory that he was killed for a reason, probably due to his connections with the Democrats. Back in May of this year, Seth Rich’s parents put out a statement asking conspiracy theoristts to please stop trying to inject a political angle into their son’s death, saying:

“We have seen no evidence, by any person at any time, that Seth’s murder had any connection to his job at the Democratic National Committee or his life in politics.”

Donna Brazile continues, saying that while she initially believed he was “murdered for being white on the wrong side of town,” one of her friends convinced her otherwise, despite the fact that the FBI didn’t detect any Russian interference. When his body was found, Brazile asked Clinton for some of her campaign dollars to offer a reward for information leading to the arrest of his murderer, but she danced around the issue. I hate to take Hillary’s side on anything, but it’s probably a tax nightmare bridge too far to use money raised for a political campaign for a reward.

Earlier today we wrote up another bombshell from Brazile’s book, this time about Obama whom she claimed “leeched [the party] of its vitality” in the lead up to the 2016 campaign. Similarly to how the Republicans turned into the Republican Party and the Trump Party, Brazile said that there were “three Democratic parties: The party of Barack Obama, the party of Hillary Clinton, and this weak little vestige of a party led by [Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz] that was doing a very poor job…” She reported that Obama was spending way too much money on focus groups and polling, making no real difference in the end, with Trump still being the winner. I wonder if Obama was polling Wisconsin? Since Obama had never “seen himself as connected to the party” because he did not rise up through its ranks “the way Joe Biden and Hillary had,” he was not as interested in keeping the party itself alive.

Here’s a clip from Rush Limbaugh earlier this week discussing Brazile’s book and how she also claimed that she “feared for her life” after the death of Seth Rich because she “knows these people.”