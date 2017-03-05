Elderly man pepper sprayed when democrats attack pro-Trump rally

Multiple arrests followed an anti-Trump protest that arrived to initiate trouble with a Trump rally in Berkeley, California on Saturday. What started as a peaceful Trump rally turned into a battlefield as the anti-Trumper “antifa” people showed up with weapons, pepper spray, and the wrong attitude.

These people came to attack, showing why the left has turned into a party of psychotic maniacs instead of peaceful protesters.

People were beaten, screamed at, and even the elderly was attacked. Below is an older gentleman who was pepper sprayed, most likely because he was wearing the #MAGA hat.

Ten people were arrested in Berkeley, California on Saturday following an anti-Trump protest that sought to counter a march in support of President Trump. “A total of 10 people were arrested, including five for battery, four for assault with a deadly weapon and one for resisting arrest,” reported TheMarin Independent Journal on Saturday. “Police reported items confiscated among the combatants were: ‘metal pipes, bats, 2x4s and pieces of wood. A group with bricks was detained, and their bricks confiscated.’” “At least two people, with their faces covered up, could be seen on video trying to set fire to an American flag, while a photo on Twitter showed the bloody face of a man who wore a T-shirt that said ‘Trump is My President.’” added The LA Times.

I believe these violent actions are turning people away and eventually the leftists will have such a small party that they won’t even be competitive in their elections.

Violence doesn’t make people like you, but certainly pushes them away. People won’t vote for your party when you’re burning the American flag or pepper spraying old people.

Below are more scenes from the event where pro-Trump people clashed with anti-Trumpers. Everything would have been a nice peaceful day if the “antifa” would have minded their own business. They are truly making the democrat party into something it wasn’t ever supposed to be.

Fighting is spreading to the streets in Berkeley. This isn't a Trump rally anymore. It's the anarchists. pic.twitter.com/cFIu7akCSX — Lizzie Johnson (@lizziejohnsonnn) March 4, 2017

Elderly Trump supporter rallies for Free Speech & Unity.

Gets pepper sprayed by violent leftists.

This is California.#Berkeley #March4Trump pic.twitter.com/PsBvqDK3eG — Alex 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) March 4, 2017