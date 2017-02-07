Elizabeth Warren Is in TROUBLE – She Might Be Done…

Elizabeth Warren, the Democratic senator from Massachusetts, has been a huge thorn in the Trump administration’s side. She has opposed Trump’s Supreme Court nomination, as well as many of his cabinet appointments, and has been very vocal in her opposition. But is it backfiring on her?

Warren is believed to be a front-runner to run for president in 2020, but if she loses her Senate seat, those presidential aspirations are ruined. Currently, 44% of state voters think she deserves re-election, while 46% believes she doesn’t deserve a second term. Warren has a 51% favorability rating, but Republicans are already looking to reclaim the seat, previously held by Scott Brown.

“She is absolutely vulnerable. When she should be working for the people of the state, she is spending her time antagonizing the president,” Massachusetts Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl, who is considering running against Warren, said. “She might as well be running for chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.” Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling is also reportedly mulling a Senate run.

A UMass Amherst poll, published last September, also found that Warren would be in a statistical dead heat in a race against Republican Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito or former Republican Gov. Bill Weld. Donald Brand, a political science professor at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, said the timing may work against Warren, too. “Off-year elections are more of a challenge for Democrats nationwide,” he explained to Fox News.

So what would happen if someone like Schilling did challenge her?

“Schilling is an iconic sports hero, comparable to Tom Brady, but he would have to be a lot more disciplined to run a viable campaign,” Brand said. “I would anticipate that the Democratic elite nationally would rally to her if it’s a tight race.” Still, if she lost, it could effectively end her political career. “It would be a national embarrassment if she were defeated. Even if she wins and it’s a close election, she’s much weaker going into 2020,” he said.

Still, Warren isn’t backing down, even if there is going to be a fight for re-election. In her re-election announcement last month, she said, “The people of Massachusetts didn’t send me to Washington to roll over and play dead while Donald Trump and his team of billionaires, bigots and Wall Street bankers crush the working people of our Commonwealth and this country.”

