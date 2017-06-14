EXCLUSIVE! Lynch Kicked Comey Out Of Room After He Exposed The Truth!

Not that I trust Comey as far as I can throw him, but this is interesting. Behind closed doors in Congress, he related that at one point he actually confronted Loretta Lynch over her attempts to provide cover for Hillary Clinton’s email investigation. He purportedly presented a highly sensitive piece of evidence to Lynch, who looked at the document and then looked back up at Comey with a death stare and basically told him to get out. Evidently she didn’t tolerate the truth that she had created a conflict of interest for Comey after she met with Bill Clinton on the tarmac.

Now, I don’t view Comey as any sort of victim here. He was the head of the fricking FBI. There is no way you can convince me that he feared Loretta Lynch. A man of character certainly wouldn’t have. This was an incredibly tense meeting between Comey and Lynch. When she replaced Eric Holder, I told people she would be even worse than he was. No one believed me… they said she was respected and a good person. Do her actions in hindsight look like the actions of a good person to you?

From the Independent Journal Review:

Former FBI Director James Comey told members of Congress in closed-door meetings that he confronted former Attorney General Loretta Lynch over her alleged interference in the Hillary Clinton email investigation, according to a new report from Circa. Citing "sources who were directly briefed on the matter," Circa reported that Comey confronted Lynch with a "sensitive document" after her infamous tarmac meeting with former President Bill Clinton. The reported meeting got pretty tense. More from the report: Comey told lawmakers in the close door session that he raised his concern with the attorney general that she had created a conflict of interest by meeting with Clinton's husband, the former President Bill Clinton, on an airport tarmac while the investigation was ongoing. During the conversation, Comey told lawmakers he confronted Lynch with a highly sensitive piece of evidence, a communication between two political figures that suggested Lynch had agreed to put the kibosh on any prosecution of Clinton. Comey said "the attorney general looked at the document then looked up with a steely silence that lasted for some time, then asked him if he had any other business with her and if not that he should leave her office," said one source who was briefed.

It’s beyond obvious to anyone paying attention that Lynch suppressed evidence against Clinton. She was and is corrupt. Comey was dismissed from Lynch’s presence because she knew what he had shown her was the truth. In a Twitter post Tuesday, President Donald Trump weighed in on the revelation, writing, “A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes…gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal!” Yes, it was. But I still don’t understand why Trump let Clinton walk as well.

Comey has repeatedly said that Lynch tried to get him to use certain phrasing concerning the investigation into Clinton’s dealings. By the way, he’s been saying this for months. Everyone acted as though it was new during the hearing… it wasn’t. But we all knew this to be the case. The challenge is that no one did anything about it. Comey may have been bullied by Lynch, but in the end, he didn’t do the right thing. He’s lied and manipulated his way through all of this and his credibility is entirely gone. But this description of Lynch definitely has the ring of truth to it. It certainly doesn’t surprise me.

A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes…gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017