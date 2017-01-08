Who Florida GOV called after airport shooting has liberals going CRAZY

A wild shooting tragedy struck a Florida airport this week, leaving multiple victims and causing chaos in Fort Lauderdale. Florida Governor, Rick Scott, called President-elect Donald Trump to discuss the situation.

This has stirred the pot of controversy with liberals and democrats who’ve labeled this man full partisan and “partisan over country.” But there’s one more thing you may not have known.

Obama didn’t call him either!

Western Journalism reports – “I have reached out to President-elect Trump, and spoken to him and to Vice President-elect (Mike) Pence multiple times to keep them informed, and they told me whatever resources we need from the federal government, they would do everything in their power to make that happen,” Scott said late Friday afternoon. “I’ve not talked to President Obama,” Scott said then. “No, President Obama has not reached out to me. I have talked to President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Pence quite a few times.”

What did Obama do when the Orlando shooter murdered people at a gay night club? Why didn’t Obama reach out to the Florida Governor to offer words, help, anything?

This wasn’t a normal shooting between two enemies, this was a terror attack that disrupted the entire days worth of flights at an airport. Even though the shooter was in custody, a phone call may have been nice.

It’s funny that the liberals and democrats are giving Rick Scott a hard time over calling our next President, when our current President didn’t bother to do anything either.

It works both ways folks, but not if you’re a liberalcrat.

When you’re a leftist, it only goes your way.

And let’s be honest. Who’d you rather talk to? The guy who’s on his way out and creating nonsense or the guy who’s on his way in? I’d rather talk to the guy who’s on his way in, because once Obama leaves, what’s he going to care or do?

Nothing. He can’t fight terror from the golf course!

It cracks me up that liberalcrats are making a big deal out of this, instead of focusing on the crime and how to prevent another one.

They’re always focused on what doesn’t matter, which is why they make zero progress in life.