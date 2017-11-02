Former DNC Chair Makes BOMBSHELL Claims: Hillary Clinton Rigged Race

In a bombshell article pushed just hours ago, a former DNC head has published a tell-all about Hillary Clinton and last year’s campaign.

Donna Brazile, who once worked both as the head of the DNC and with CNN, writes that after she had contact with Bernie Sanders, her “heart was broken” to hear that Hillary had completely thrown him under the bus. As well, she said that her predecessor at the DNC, Rep. Debbie Wassman Schultz (who is connected with the Imran Awan saga) had left the part in “significant debt” and “solved” the issue by putting the party on a “starvation diet,” where they could only afford to pay their bills by sucking from Hillary’s campaign coffers.

She slowly found out about what had happened to the DNC:

“I called Gary Gensler, the chief financial officer of Hillary’s campaign. He wasted no words. He told me the Democratic Party was broke and $2 million in debt.”

It had turned out that while Obama left the DNC with $24 million in debt from the 2012 campaign, it was only being paid off very slowly. It was Hillary’s campaign funds that covered the rest of the costs and gave the DNC an “allowance,” which was unknown to almost everyone involved in the DNC, especially to the Bernie supporters.

As it turned out, the only way to keep the DNC afloat was for people to donate to Hillary’s campaign, effectively starving out the campaign run by Bernie.

Brazile said that there was a “lack of enthusiasm” for Hillary, but because of Rep. Debbie Wassman Schultz’s actions of putting the party into debt, slave to the Hillary campaign, she had effectively prevented Bernie supporters from gaining any traction. The party needed Hillary to survive, despite her poor polling.

During the campaign, we found out via leaked emails that Donna Brazile, while working with CNN, was passing debate questions along to Hillary’s campaign before a debate and a townhall. The questions were to be asked back in March of last year, and once the fact that Brazile had done this was made public, she resigned. Last year, CNN made a statement about Brazile, indicating that she would no longer be associated with the network:

“CNN never gave Brazile access to any questions, prep material, attendee list, background information or meetings in advance of a town hall or debate. We are completely uncomfortable with what we have learned about her interactions with the Clinton campaign while she was a CNN contributor.”