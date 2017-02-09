HAH! Martin Luther King’s Niece Just Put Elizabeth Warren IN CHECK- ‘Stop PlayingThe Racist Card, IT’S OLD!’

Elizabeth Warren caused a huge scene in the Senate by attempting to read Coretta Scott King’s 30-year-old letter slamming Jeff Sessions. Senate Republicans invoked Rule 19 and silenced her, only for Warren to go outside and use Facebook Live to read the letter anyway. Democrats are cheering her on, but what does the King family think of the stunt?

Alveda King is the niece of Martin Luther King, Jr., one of the nation’s most well-known, and well-respected, civil rights activists. And she did not appreciate Warren using the King name and legacy to forward her own political agenda.

According to King, Warren used a “bait-and-switch” and playing “the race card”. For most of the time Warren was speaking, she was reading Coretta Scott King’s letter. She also quoted the late Senator Ted Kennedy, who called Jeff Sessions a “disgrace”. In an interview with Fox News host Neil Cavuto, King didn’t hold her feelings back.

“If we take a look at my aunt Coretta Scott King’s letter, we know that she was a peacemaker,” she said. “Her intentions were never to divide during her whole life.” Alveda King worked for years as her aunt’s communications and correspondence secretary, so she would know that King was not someone who wishes to be divisive. Yet that’s what Warren was attempting to do by using King’s letter.

How would Coretta Scott King look at Jeff Sessions today? “I believe that if she could look at the record of Sen. Sessions today, with integrity, she would say, ‘Well, he has worked to prosecute the Ku Klux Klan, he has worked to desegregate public schools,’” King said.

King also slammed Warren, saying that she was “using the name of Martin Luther King Jr. and now Mrs. Coretta Scott King to get people’s emotions stirred so they cannot clearly get the message.” She said it was “the old bait and switch, with the race card being played … People will never look at the issues. People will never see the solutions. They’ll be angry and then we can slip our agenda in.”

