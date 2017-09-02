JUDGEMENT DAY: Jesse Jackson Says Trump ‘Would Not Qualify to Get Into Jesus’ Kingdom’ [VIDEO]

I wonder what Civil Rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson said this week. Another divisive statement, imagine that.

In the CSPAN video, he says that the Electoral College “must come down” and that President Trump will be barred from heaven because of his harsh immigration policy. He didn’t say anything about making a fortune off of race-baiting and dividing America though. Apparently, those are robust and great qualifications to enter into the pearly gates. Didn’t Jesus say grant unto Caesar what is Caesar’s, or something like that?

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

The reverend didn’t seem to be too upset when 47% of the people detained in California deported by Obama had U.S. born children. He seemed all too keen to use the power of the presidency to further his political agenda. Imagine my shock, a leftist race-baiter is a lying hypocrite. Yawn.

Jackson said that Trump demands people “speak English, be qualified and have a job skill.” That doesn’t seem to be such a bad idea. When immigrants came over from Europe in the early 1900s, didn’t most of them have a job skill? If they couldn’t make it in America, they went home. Over 1/3 of all immigrants before 1965 went back to the place they came from. Why? Because there was no welfare state.

The Center For Immigration Studies determined: “In 2012, 51 percent of households headed by an immigrant (legal or illegal) reported that they used at least one welfare program during the year.” This is outrageous. You know how many welfare programs I’ve used? Exactly zero. The federal government is already 20 trillion dollars in debt, with no end in sight. Their largest expenses are cash payments made to everyone in the country, including illegal squatters. In the past, these 51 percent of people would have gone home and the net contributors would have stayed. Sounds like a great plan to me.

The reverend goes on to say, “Jesus would not qualify to come in Trump’s country, he would not qualify to get into Jesus’ kingdom.” I’m sure Jackson has the adequate qualifications to make such a statement. If I recall correctly from Sunday School, the all-powerful Son of God definitely speaks English and he was a carpenter. The top 10 percentile of carpenters earned $34.90 an hour in 2012. Sounds like Jesus would fit right in.

He also added that “the statues must come down.” Yawn. No one cares about removing statues except a bunch of raving racists and lunatics. How about, it’s time for Reverend Jackson’s paycheck to come down?