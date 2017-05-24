JUST IN: Wasserman Schultz in Hot Water as MAJOR SCANDAL EXPLODES [VIDEO]

Debbie Wasserman Schultz has not had a good year. She was canned from her job as chairperson of the Democratic National Committee, after overseeing the party’s complete annihilation at the election and left the party with no strong leaders. Since then, the party has been plunged into chaos. And now, Wasserman Schultz has gotten even more bad news.

Wasserman Schultz threatened the head of the Capitol Police with “consequences,” merely because the department is doing its job by investigating a Pakistani staffer who has been accused of orchestrating massive cybersecurity hacks, including funneling sensitive congressional data off-site. Wasserman Schultz was angry that police are holding a laptop which she says belongs to her, but is being held as evidence in the case against the staffer, who worked for her.

Imran Awan worked for Wasserman Schultz for 12 years, until he was banned from the House network in February for the supposed cybersecurity breaches. Wasserman Schultz is angry — not at Awan, but at the Capitol Police’s insistence of investigating the alleged crime. “My understanding is the the Capitol Police is not able to confiscate Members’ equipment when the Member is not under investigation,” she complained during the annual police budget hearing of the House Committee On Appropriations’ Legislative Branch Subcommittee. Police Chief Matthew R. Verderosa stayed firm, though, replying, “We can’t return the equipment.” This just made Wasserman Schultz even more angry.

“I think you’re violating the rules when you conduct your business that way and you should expect that there will be consequences,” she responded. Wasserman Schultz is one of eight members on the Committee on Appropriations’ Legislative Branch subcommittee and oversees the budget of the Capitol Police — the agency investigating her staffer.

When police began to close in on Awan and his brothers, who also worked as IT staffers on Capitol Hill, a laptop used by Imran — the one Wasserman Schultz wants back — was hidden in the Rayburn House Office Building. Wasserman Schultz’s office is in the Longworth House Office Building. Wasserman Schultz refuses to say why it is she wants the laptop back so badly. “We just don’t have any comment,” her spokesman, David Dameron, said. But it’s raised a lot of eyebrows, Wasserman Schultz’s insistence on seemingly protecting Awan. “Usually if someone does bad stuff, an office is going to distance themselves,” an anonymous staffer said.

So, why is Wasserman Schultz trying so hard to get the laptop back? What is she trying to hide… and why?