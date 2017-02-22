Liar Elizabeth Warren Gets SHUNNED by Democrats

Democrats have been desperately looking for a replacement for Hillary Clinton, who was supposed to be the next leader of their party. After Hillary’s humiliating loss in December, though, they clearly needed someone else, someone new. Elizabeth Warren has seemingly been tapped to take Hillary’s place… but now, are Democrats distancing themselves from her?

Warren is believed to be the frontrunner for Democrats to take on Donald Trump in 2020. But not everyone is behind her. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) called it “ridiculous, especially when you look at voting records and where we’ve been.”

“They need a boogeyman, and they’re trying to turn Elizabeth into a boogeyman,” she continued. “And I think maybe what they should worry about more is actually doing America’s work.”

Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also rejected the idea of Elizabeth Warren as the next Democratic frontrunner. He claims that it’s actually a Republican plot, that their attempt to make Warren the face of the Democratic Party is “not going to work”.

What has made Democrats change their minds?

There are certainly plenty who still support her, and will continue to do so. But that would be a huge mistake. Elizabeth Warren is basically running Hillary Clinton 2.0… and they apparently have learned nothing. They very well might run another fundamentally unlikeable candidate, an extremist who will alienate large swaths of the country, who will only satisfy the most far-left liberals. The Democrats who are more cautious about standing behind her are smart. The only question is, will the rest of the party listen?