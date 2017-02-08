Majority Of Democrats Feel Other Religions As Violent As Islam

Democrats always look for some sort of equivalence when they attempt to protect the subsection of Islam which is increasingly violent in the name of Islam. Further, they are quick to blame all of Christianity, Judaism, etc, when something happens, while claiming that any attack by someone yelling “Allahu Akbar!” has nothing to do with Islam. So, we end up with this

(Breitbart) Almost seven out 10 Democrats believe Islam “encourages violence… about the same as other religions,” according to a new CBS poll. The trusting attitude towards Islam is revealed in the February 2017 poll follows 17 tumultuous years of attacks against Americans motivated or shaped by Islamic ideology throughout the United States—from the 9/11 atrocity to the Pulse nightclub attack in Florida committed by an observant, orthodox Muslim man from a Muslim family. Merely one-in-seven Democrats believe that Islam is more violent than other religions, such as Christianity, Mormonism, Judaism, and Buddhism. One-in-ten Democrats believe that Islam is less violent that other religions, according to the poll of 1,019 adults, which was taken Feb. 1 and Feb. 2. In contrast, Republicans have a far colder view of Islam. Sixty-three percent of Republicans view Islam as aggressive compared to other religions, and only two percent view Islam as more pacific than other faiths.

The specific question asked in the survey was “Generally speaking, do you think the Islamic religion encourages violence more than other religions around the world, less than other religions around the world, or about the same as other religions around the world?” So, the answers are not as bad as they appear, but, this is really an extension of Democrat beliefs that are pro-Islam and anti-every other religion.

Now, is all of Islam violent? No. Of course not. Democrats will make the case that other religions are all equally violent, because crime occurs. They’ll look and say something like “Dylann Roof is a Christian, hence, Christianity is violent!” Here’s the difference: most Christians (and Jews, Buddhists, Mormons, etc) are not committing violence in the name of their religion or as pushed by their religion. Roof didn’t commit murder as pushed by the Bible. The Bible would tell him not to do it. He wasn’t praising God will committing mass murder. They aren’t committing terrorist acts in the name of Jesus and Jehovah. Hardcore radical Islamists are doing it in the name of Islam, Allah, and Mohammad.

They are also doing things like honor killings, throwing gays from roofs, setting people on fire, stoning gays and women, making women 2nd class citizens, whipping women who have been raped, and so much more as told by the Koran, usually explained to them via the Islamic teachers and leaders, including those in the Mosques.

Democrats don’t get it, and don’t want to get it. For whatever reason, they’ve decided to put hardcore extremist Islam on a pedestal, most likely due to early 2000’s Bush Derangement Syndrome, even though Islamism stands against just about everything Democrats say they support, and is competing for authoritarian control the same as the Democrats.

